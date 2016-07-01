Proof Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Have Always Been A Perfect Match

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara are pretty easy on the eyes. The Magic Mike XXL star and his Modern Family wife both also have pretty impressive social media skills.
Together, they brought their A-game when sharing a #TBT post on each of their Instagrams.
Vergara, 43, and Manganiello, 39, each threw it all the way back to the beginnings of their careers.
First up we have Manganiello, who is working his side profile. He always looks quite dapper in his casually rumpled suit. Look at that smoldering stare.
Next, we have Vergara, who appears to have never had an awkward phase. She says she is only 13 here, and I find that hard to believe, but mostly because at 13 I had braces, frizzy hair, and glasses. Work it, girl!
If those pictures aren't proof that this couple isn't just a picture-perfect dream, then I don't know what is.
