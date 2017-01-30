The Screen Actors Guild Awards may lack a comedic host, but luckily Dolly Parton arrived in a metallic gold getup to spice things up. And Sofia Vergara appeared to be her biggest fan. While introducing Lily Tomlin, the comedic actress being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, Parton made a nice pun about, what else, her two closest gals: her breasts. She said that she was IDed backstage, or rather, she was asked about her double D's. Ba-dum-chshh. The camera quickly cut to Vergara who was outwardly enjoying the joke. More than just appreciating Parton's humor, Vergara appreciates a good boob joke. Earlier in the evening, Vergara joked about her father having called her "a hooker" because of her voluptuous figure, implying that she wouldn't be able to have a strong career as an actress because of her breast size. She quipped that even though he has since passed away, he would still confidently stand by his comment. I think he, his daughter, and Parton (who would go on to make not one, but two more jokes about her breasts) would have gotten along splendidly.
