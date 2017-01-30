Story from Pop Culture

This Is Why Sofia Vergara Loved Dolly Parton’s Cleavage Joke

Morgan Baila
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards may lack a comedic host, but luckily Dolly Parton arrived in a metallic gold getup to spice things up. And Sofia Vergara appeared to be her biggest fan. While introducing Lily Tomlin, the comedic actress being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, Parton made a nice pun about, what else, her two closest gals: her breasts. She said that she was IDed backstage, or rather, she was asked about her double D's. Ba-dum-chshh. The camera quickly cut to Vergara who was outwardly enjoying the joke. More than just appreciating Parton's humor, Vergara appreciates a good boob joke. Earlier in the evening, Vergara joked about her father having called her "a hooker" because of her voluptuous figure, implying that she wouldn't be able to have a strong career as an actress because of her breast size. She quipped that even though he has since passed away, he would still confidently stand by his comment. I think he, his daughter, and Parton (who would go on to make not one, but two more jokes about her breasts) would have gotten along splendidly.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series