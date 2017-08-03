Sofia Vergara's New Company Is Raising Money For Female Entrepreneurs

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has launched an underwear company that will fund the businesses of female entrepreneurs all over the world.
EBY (Empowered by You) is a subscription-based service that will deliver new underwear straight to your door every one, two, or three months. Ten percent of all sales will be donated to Seven Bar Foundation, a nonprofit that helps underprivileged female entrepreneurs grow or launch their own companies.
"I have had the luxury of being able to grow my ideas into successful business ventures over the past 10 years. I want to be able to pass that on to other women in need," Vergara said in a statement. "I want to be able to provide women with the tools to start their own business as an exit out of poverty. EBY does that with its micro-financing model. There's nothing sexier than being your own boss."
"When Sofia and I met it was clear that EBY was an extension of her — powerful and provocative. Sofia has a deep appreciation of what it takes to become a successful woman in business, and it was only natural she would create this entry point for other women," said Renata M. Black, cofounder of the Seven Bar Foundation.
The organization's loans range from $80 to fund a fish stand in India to $2,600 for an American Etsy shop owner. Once the business becomes successful enough, the original loan is paid forward to another businesswoman.
The delivery service, which launches on September 25, will include a range of underwear styles including thongs, briefs, bikinis, and boy shorts. As she told Forbes, Vergara's goal is to empower both EBY's subscribers and the entrepreneurs the company will aid.
"Not every woman can dedicate her whole life to helping women around the world, but you can make the conscious choice to help women through microfinance just by putting on seamless underwear every morning," she said. "We are for real women, meaning we are for all women, so our offering ranges from XS to 4X."
