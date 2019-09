A Resurfaced Video Shows Gordon Ramsay Touching & Insulting Sofia Vergara

Vergara gamely plays along in the full clip with most of Ramsay's interruptions, but she was also put in the difficult position of navigating inappropriate comments while on camera in front of an audience. While the banter between the two stars may have been just that, their exchange has soured almost ten years later after the #MeToo movement revealed the ways women have been disrespected and sexualized in the entertainment industry — and especially how they've had to put up with it with a smile on their faces or risk losing their careers.