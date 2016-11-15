Sofia Vergara's Embryo Lawsuit Just Got So Sordid

We didn't think it possible, but Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb's legal battle just became even more upsetting. And frankly, it's hard to root for either side.
The actress and her ex-fiancé have been fighting in court over the state of two embryos created during their relationship. Vergara, who is now married to Joe Manganiello, would like the embryos destroyed. Loeb, however, wishes to have them implanted in a surrogate so that he raise the resulting children himself. He filed a lawsuit in 2015 to protect the embryos.
Loeb has been cast as a villain who would force Vergara to have children against her will, but the Modern Family star isn't completely innocent. A judge has upheld a request from her legal team to demand that Loeb name two former girlfriends who terminated their pregnancies about 20 years ago. The argument is that Loeb has had opportunities to be a father in the past, but didn't pursue them, though he has claimed that the abortions were performed against his will.
Loeb appealed the decision, but the Court of Appeals is standing by Vergara's request to expose these women.
"I would rather go to jail than reveal the names," Loeb told Page Six. "I believe we have to protect a woman’s right to privacy."
A petition filed by Loeb states that "not only are Plaintiff’s [Loeb’s] privacy rights under attack but so are the rights of third-party individuals who have nothing to do with [Loeb’s] relationship with Ms. Vergara, the embryos, or the litigation.”
It's hard to sympathize with Loeb, who wants to defend his exes' right to privacy but doesn't see anything wrong with making Vergara the mother of his children against her will. It's also disappointing that Vergara would demand that these women from Loeb's past open up about their past abortions. If a man had made this demand, his head would be on a platter. Vergara can't expect to not be subjected to the same outrage.
Modern families aren't for everyone. It would be refreshing, however, if Vergara could defend her position without compromising the privacy of other women.
The actress and her ex-fiancé have been fighting in court over the state of two embryos created during their relationship. Vergara, who is now married to Joe Manganiello, would like the embryos destroyed. Loeb, however, wishes to have them implanted in a surrogate so that he raise the resulting children himself. He filed a lawsuit in 2015 to protect the embryos.
Loeb has been cast as a villain who would force Vergara to have children against her will, but the Modern Family star isn't completely innocent. A judge has upheld a request from her legal team to demand that Loeb name two former girlfriends who terminated their pregnancies about 20 years ago. The argument is that Loeb has had opportunities to be a father in the past, but didn't pursue them, though he has claimed that the abortions were performed against his will.
Loeb appealed the decision, but the Court of Appeals is standing by Vergara's request to expose these women.
"I would rather go to jail than reveal the names," Loeb told Page Six. "I believe we have to protect a woman’s right to privacy."
A petition filed by Loeb states that "not only are Plaintiff’s [Loeb’s] privacy rights under attack but so are the rights of third-party individuals who have nothing to do with [Loeb’s] relationship with Ms. Vergara, the embryos, or the litigation.”
It's hard to sympathize with Loeb, who wants to defend his exes' right to privacy but doesn't see anything wrong with making Vergara the mother of his children against her will. It's also disappointing that Vergara would demand that these women from Loeb's past open up about their past abortions. If a man had made this demand, his head would be on a platter. Vergara can't expect to not be subjected to the same outrage.
Modern families aren't for everyone. It would be refreshing, however, if Vergara could defend her position without compromising the privacy of other women.
Advertisement