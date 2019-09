The two started dating in 2014, and while on vacation in Hawaii later that year, the Magic Mike XXL star proposed to Vergara on Christmas Day.Their starry nuptials were held at the Breakers Resort in Palm Springs last November, and pictures of the couple's dreamy ceremony , in all its floral splendor, still live on Vergara's Instagram account for those who are curious. Vergara's Modern Family cast mates, fellow Magic Mike-er Channing Tatum, and Pitbull all turned up for the festivities.As if that weren't enough, before the day of the wedding, Manganiello crooned a rendition of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" to his future wife.Can't wait to see how they celebrate year three!