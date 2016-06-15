Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, arguably Hollywood's most attractive couple, celebrated their two-year anniversary Wednesday in the most relatable way possible: via Instagram.
The Modern Family actress posted a pic of her and her dashing husband on the red carpet with a simple but incredibly sweet caption.
"2 yrs. Te Amo. Dont ever change," she wrote, followed by a series of heart and celebration emoji.
The two started dating in 2014, and while on vacation in Hawaii later that year, the Magic Mike XXL star proposed to Vergara on Christmas Day.
Their starry nuptials were held at the Breakers Resort in Palm Springs last November, and pictures of the couple's dreamy ceremony, in all its floral splendor, still live on Vergara's Instagram account for those who are curious. Vergara's Modern Family cast mates, fellow Magic Mike-er Channing Tatum, and Pitbull all turned up for the festivities.
As if that weren't enough, before the day of the wedding, Manganiello crooned a rendition of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" to his future wife.
Can't wait to see how they celebrate year three!
