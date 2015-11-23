Update: Sofia Vergara has posted even more shots from her wedding. Now you can see Vergara dancing to Pitbull, and her fellow Modern Family cast members posing at the party.
This story was originally published on November 22, 2015.
Some celebrity weddings are secret affairs. Not Sofia Vergara's. She posted evidence of her nuptials to Joe Manganiello right on her Instagram account.
According to E!, Vergara wore a Zuhair Murad wedding dress to the ceremony, which took place Sunday at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, FL. Vergara chronicled the whole thing, starting with her walk down the aisle.
She also posted a photo of her and Manganiello sharing a dance.
And for those of you eager for a close-up shot of the dress: Vergara has you covered.
Though the ceremony may have taken place on Sunday, Vergara and Manganiello have been celebrating for days. They even had a hashtag: #Jofia.
People reports the two had a "cocktail and desserts party" following their rehearsal dinner Saturday, during which Manganiello sang Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child o' Mine" to Vergara. Luckily, there is also video evidence.
