Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Kick Off Palm Beach Wedding Weekend

Magic is in the air as Sofia Vergara and fiancé Joe Manganiello touched down in Florida to conduct their wedding weekend in tropical style.
The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, will play host to the pair’s ceremony. But the wedding is only part of the festive atmosphere.
Vergara’s 23-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, posted a series of funny Instagrams documenting a small part of the festivities. And it should be fun. Vergara and Manganiello are both adults. And this is a part of life’s rich tapestry, not the end of it.
“We're not slurring our words; we are speaking in cursive. #Jofía” read one caption.
Vergara herself posted an Instagram, captioned “We r almost ready!!” presumably of herself and Manganiello in the space where they’ll tie the knot.
Not much is known about the wedding, other than that Vergara will eschew bridesmaids in the hopes of a more low-stress ceremony.
It’s been a turbulent year for Vergara, who has been sued by an ex over frozen embryos and confronted by embryo advocates at the Magic Mike XXL premiere.
Of her engagement, Vergara told Vanity Fair: "I'm like, 'Jesse, no, he's too handsome. Then after two days of Jesse trying to convince me, I'm like, 'Okay, give him my number.' I'm thinking, I'm in New Orleans shooting and he's in L.A. Nothing's going to happen," adding, "But, we started talking a lot, and then he showed up in New Orleans. Since then we've been inseparable."
Best of luck to them!
