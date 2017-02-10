Sofia Vergara and Kim Kardashian are two very separate people. In fact, their spheres don't really intersect — unless Kim K. is planning on making a Modern Family cameo anytime soon. But it turns out the two used to look strikingly similar. In an Instagram post Thursday night, Sofia Vergara #threwback to what she called her "Vergashian days." In the picture, the 44-year-old actress sports a white string bikini and spectacular dark brown blowout not unlike Kardashian's current tresses. "#tbt to when I looked like a Vergashian," Vergara writes in the caption. Truth be told, it's not just that the actress is styled in a Kardashian-esque fashion. Before her days as Gloria on ABC's Modern Family, the Colombian actress was a model and talk show host. It's actually possible that, given a few minor lifestyle changes, Vergara could have been a version of Kim Kardashian. As it stands, Vergara's life has led to her joking with Dolly Parton at the SAG Awards, and a few People's Choice Awards. (And some major relationship goals with True Blood's Joe Manganiello.) In contrast, Kardashian's life has led her to making sexy celebratory salads on Instagram and a book club with model Chrissy Teigen. (And some major relationship goals with none other than Kanye West.) Maybe in another universe, Kim K. is married to Joe Manganiello, and Sofia Vergara is paling around with Chrissy Teigen. (Mind blown.) See the Instagram post, below.
