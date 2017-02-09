Anyone who watches Keeping Up With the Kardashians knows that the reality family really loves their salads. (Specifically, the Chinese Chicken Salad from Calabasas, CA, restaurant Health Nut, in case you were curious.) While the Kardashians may adore their lettuce, I wouldn't call it a celebratory food — or a sexy one. But somehow, Kim K was able to make it both of those things, and I may never look at leafy greens the same way again. In an effort to celebrate her BFF Carine Roitfeld's milestone of reaching 1 million Instagram followers, Kim decided to make the editor of CR Fashion Book a special meal. Kardashian immediately ruled out cake because, duh, no ingredients. Instead of a baked good, Kim went to the next best thing (?!?) which is, in the weird world of the Kardashians, a green salad. That would be odd enough on its own, but somehow through the course of the video, Kim also makes tossing the greens seem...well, sexy. Maybe it's Kim's licking of the Thousand Island dressing. Maybe it's the salad leaves that rain down like dollar bills in a strip club. Whatever it is, it's so perfectly Kim K. Check out the Instagram video below to see what I mean.
After a pretty crazy year, it's good to see Kim getting back to what she does best: making things that shouldn't be hot, hot.
