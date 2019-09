Sofia Vergara's lawyer, Fred Silberberg, has issued a statement to Us Weekly regarding recent claims that the actress is being sued by her own embryos, which she had frozen during a previous relationship with Nick Loeb.Silberberg is confident that the lawsuit will result in failure, although he does not confirm or deny the circumstances of the story currently circulating. "The media reports contend that Mr. Loeb has caused a lawsuit to be initiated claiming that the pre-embryos — which are not embryos, but rather frozen fertilized ova, have been given names by him and have a right to live," he told the magazine. His current tactic is to explain the present situation, instead of verifying or refuting it until the case is taken to court.He says that a judge will preside over the case next week "to rule on Ms. Vergara’s request for sanctions against Mr. Loeb for refusing to comply with a court order, and on her motion for summary judgment-seeking dismissal of the case he filed against her, attempting to get control of pre-embryos that he created with Vergara. That genetic material was created pursuant to a written agreement that required both parties written consent to attempt to create a pregnancy."In other words, Vergara's people think this suit will fade away, and soon.This post was originally published at 6:30 a.m. on December 7.