We've been learning all sorts of surprising things about actresses' former lives lately. Last week, we discovered that Emily Blunt was almost a pop star. Now, we also know Sofia Vergara could've been a dentist.
Her original dream, she told Harry Connick Jr. on the talk show Harry, was actually to be a doctor. But med school didn't seem like an option to her.
So, instead, she went to dental school for two years, Just Jared Jr. reports. She didn't finish, but she got to study some cadavers before she got out.
Dentistry's yet another plan of hers that got thwarted, along with avoiding dating someone as good-looking as her husband. Sometimes, it seems, fate just has other things in store for you.
Her original dream, she told Harry Connick Jr. on the talk show Harry, was actually to be a doctor. But med school didn't seem like an option to her.
So, instead, she went to dental school for two years, Just Jared Jr. reports. She didn't finish, but she got to study some cadavers before she got out.
Dentistry's yet another plan of hers that got thwarted, along with avoiding dating someone as good-looking as her husband. Sometimes, it seems, fate just has other things in store for you.
Advertisement