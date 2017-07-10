Sofia Vergara Just Got A Bangin' New 'Do & We Cannot Get Over How Hot It Is

Stop the presses! Sofia Vergara has bangs. I repeat, Sofia Vergara is now a proud wearer of forehead fringe, and the look is almost too hot to handle.
The Modern Family actress posted her updated locks on Instagram over the weekend with the caption: "New haircut gracias !!#kellyklain." The style is a big change from her beloved middle part, and we have to admit, we're not sure which one we like better.
Since Vergara posted the photo of herself casually kicking back in her car with a sexy black top and matching heart necklace, she's racked up an impressive 397k likes.
Of course, the bangs aren't the only new addition to her look. It appears the 44-year-old star lightened up her face-framing layers with some soft blonde highlights. The style is the perfect way for long-haired babes to experiment with summer's hottest hair trend without having to commit to the big chop.
Though Vergara has to know she's a mega-babe, it didn't stop her from having a little fun at her own expense. In another Instagram post, the Colombian-American bombshell pulled her tresses into pigtails and commented that she looks like the character La Chilindrina from the Mexican sitcom El Chavo del Ocho.
"I stole her look," she captioned the comparison, which featured a couple cute emojis.
Good looks and a sense of humor? It's no wonder former True Blood star Joe Manganiello is head over heels for her.
The couple, who recently dispelled rumors of a divorce, have been making the most out of their summer by hitting up shows in Los Angeles, hanging out with the Stanley Cup trophy in Las Vegas, and celebrating love at a friends' wedding.
