It's easy to feel stressed out by the barrage of images and information scrolling through your social media feeds. And apparently the social media machine can also be too much for glamorous stars like Sofia Vergara. At the launch of her new perfume at L.A. Beautycon, the Modern Family actress opened up to People about the unhealthy effects that social media can have on women. “I think it’s so hard, not just for me, but for every woman,” she told the magazine.
“Now with the social media and all the craziness with the internet," the 44-year-old continued, "you see how women look everywhere in the world. It’s very overwhelming." Vergara thinks channels like Twitter and Instagram encourages women to compare themselves to each other. “It’s like, ‘Oh, I should exercise more. Should I eat less? Should I cook more greens? Should I put more makeup on?’ It’s a lot."
On a positive note, Vergara shared the advice that she gave a young relative about avoiding that trap-fall. "My niece Daniella, she’s 22, and I tell her it’s not about competing with anyone; just try to be the best that you can," she said. "Try to be the sexiest that you can, the most beautiful as you can." Actually, we have a better idea: Don't worry about being the "sexiest" or "most beautiful" version of yourself. Just be... yourself, full stop.
