Following a racist tweet from creator and star Roseanne Barr, ABC has decided to cancel its revival of her sitcom Roseanne.
According to a statement from ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey provided to Refinery29:
"Roseanne [Barr]'s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."
The news comes after Barr, whose sitcom revival garnered massive ratings for the network, compared Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape in a tweet. Barr deleted her racist comment, then asked for forgiveness from Twitter for making "a bad joke about her politics and her looks." Minutes later, Barr told Twitter that she was leaving the platform. Her account is still active.
Advertisement
The damage, apparently, was already done.
The Roseanne revival picks up where the original show left off (save for that bizarre "Dan is dead" twist) with the Conner family now existing in Donald Trump's America.
Barr has publicly praised Trump, and the former Celebrity Apprentice host boasted that he was the reason for her great ratings.
The revival was initially renewed for another season back in March. ABC, however, is officially out.
Advertisement