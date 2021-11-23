Proof That Black Women Music Artists Gave Us The Soundtrack To 2021

Unbothered’s creative lead producer and DJ extraordinaire Crystal DeVone slips into the co-host seat on this episode to share a few gems about Black women in music. “Before, it was one person at a time. You could only listen to Nicki Minaj. Then we wait. Next year, listen to Cardi B. At one point, women weren’t even out,” DeVone shares. “Now you have a song [by a Black woman] to listen to when it’s a heartbreak, or when you want to feel your wokeness, or you just want to feel good.”