Rayne Fisher-Quann: My Anger Is My Power; Yours Can Be, Too

Anger is all we have. When your rights and your autonomy and your stability and your planet have been taken from you, all you have left is the thing inside you that makes you care. All you have left is your pain and your heartbreak and your fury. Sometimes it’s so easy to tap out, to close your eyes, to languish in apathy. Caring about things is hard and messy and it just hurts so much all the time that you have to be very brave to decide to do it. But caring about things with every piece of your heart is also the most wonderful thing about being alive. And it’s the only way that any of us are going to win.