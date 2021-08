As Afghanistan Faces A Humanitarian Crisis, Here’s How To Help

In response, Australia has deployed 250 defence force personnel to help evacuate Australians and Afghans who worked alongside the ADF from Afghanistan, according to the Guardian . Pressure has been building on the government to offer asylum for those fleeing the country. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia won't be able to rescue all Afghans who worked alongside the military. The ABC reports around 600 people will be evacuated out of Kabul if the governent's rescue mission goes to plan, including 100 Australian permanent residents and citizens, 100 of their family members, and 300 to 400 locally engaged employees.