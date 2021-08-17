As Afghanistan Faces A Humanitarian Crisis, Here’s How To Help

@WAWHumanRights has been working 24/7 over the past few weeks to keep our clients, staff, and families alive and safe. We not only ask for your prayers but also your support to get us through this crisis.— WomenforAfghanWomen (@WAWHumanRights) August 16, 2021
#UNHCR is working to deliver lifesaving aid to displaced Afghans forced to flee their homes. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home— Australia for UNHCR (@UNrefugees) August 17, 2021
I’ve been asked to partner with @UNrefugees to raise funds for #Afghanishtan
We are committed to supporting the people of #Afghanistan.— ICRC Afghanistan (@ICRC_af) August 16, 2021
The humanitarian needs are huge from weeks of heavy fighting.
Thousands were injured, while hospitals were damaged or destroyed.
We will not reduce our presence. We have worked here for 30 years. We will not stop now. pic.twitter.com/tWMYnfxN53
Intensifying conflict, a third wave of #Covid19 and drought across #Afghanistan have caused many Afghan families to flea their homes.— Afghanaid (@Afghanaid) August 13, 2021
Find out how with @UNOCHA we're providing essential household items and vital rental assistance: https://t.co/59OWueDE6S pic.twitter.com/2FQJaKLxJ2