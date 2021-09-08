The oft-quoted meme “...the friends we made along the way” is, well, oft-quoted for a reason. When we start a new binge watch, so much of the enjoyment we experience comes from seeing the on-screen relationships between characters grow and deepen until they start to feel like our own pals.
This week’s new releases on Netflix Canada offer plenty in the way of BFF-potential. There’s French star Julie Delpy’s On the Verge, which is about four women navigating life together in Los Angeles. There’s also Kate, a high-octane action flick about the unexpected bond between an assassin and a young girl who just so happens to be the daughter of one of her past targets. Then there’s JJ+E, a Swedish romantic drama about two teens who form a deep connection despite the fact that they come from very different backgrounds.
Who will you be inviting into your inner circle this weekend? Read on for more of Netflix Canada’s newest titles to find out.