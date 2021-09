This week’s new releases on Netflix Canada offer plenty in the way of BFF-potential . There’s French star Julie Delpy’s On the Verge, which is about four women navigating life together in Los Angeles. There’s also Kate, a high-octane action flick about the unexpected bond between an assassin and a young girl who just so happens to be the daughter of one of her past targets. Then there’s JJ+E, a Swedish romantic drama about two teens who form a deep connection despite the fact that they come from very different backgrounds.