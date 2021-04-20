Now that masks are a national mandate thanks to the Biden administration, though, “we definitely have more backing than when it was just a company policy,” adds Davis. That doesn’t mean people don’t try to break the rules, though. “I did actually have someone that was not being compliant at all. And we were already in the air. So what had to happen was when we landed, we had the authorities meet him at the gate. He was escorted out of the airport. And he actually was meant to be flying out of that airport three days later and they found out he was not able to as he was no longer welcomed on my airline. He was put on the no-fly list as far as I know,” says Davis. “He was raising his voice at me and he was raising his voice at my other flight attendants. We didn't want to escalate the situation, but we did continue to tell him, like, you need to put your mask on. I'm like, no, this isn't going to fly. So I immediately went to speak to my captain about it.”