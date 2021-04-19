Are Police Supporting Right Wing Conspiracy Groups? The Oath Keepers Claim They Are

As of now, more than 400 people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the January 6 insurrection, according to 60 Minutes. Of those 400, 13 are believed to be associated with the Oath Keepers — a well-armed conspiracy group that believes in an impending — if not already occurring — civil war. When Alfonsi asked Arizona Oath Keepers members if they truly believed they were living in the middle of a domestic battle, Cathy York responded: “I think that we are. You’ve got good versus evil right now going on in our country.”