Where Are All These New COVID Cases Coming From?

"The way we're looking at it now: it's almost a race between getting people vaccinated and this surge that seems to want to increase and do what's going on, for example, in Europe, where they're having some surges now that are really quite alarming," Fauci continued. He shared that between 3 and 4 million people are being vaccinated every day and that the "vaccination program is going on really very well," before urging people to just "hang in there a bit longer" until the majority of the population can be vaccinated in order to get COVID-19 under control.