How To Stop Revenge Spending Now That Your Social Life Is Back

A common misconception about budgeting is that you have to have a ton of money to do it. In my experience, rather than focusing on fixed percentages to allocate to different spending categories, it’s best to focus on the money that you do have coming in, and allocating that. After paying your expenses like housing, phone bill, and loan payments, make sure to set aside part of it (even $50!) for things that bring you joy (more on that below). There’s no set percentage that works for everybody — it should be based on your income, goals, and living expenses. The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada has a lot of resources you can start with. I also recommend following You Need a Budget The Financial Diet , and Money after Graduation for more.