Your Situation-By-Situation Guide To Your Post-Vax Social Life

On June 25, the Canadian government and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) made the first steps towards clarifying just what exactly a safe post-vax life looks like, releasing a set of guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated. (FYI, fully vaccinated means two weeks after you received your final vaccine.) Broken down by situation and personal vaccination status, the guidelines generally outline in what situations people should be wearing masks and social distancing (Indoors with people from multiple households: YES; Outside with a close group of fully-vaccinated friends at the park: NO), and the circumstances under which fully vaccinated people can safely go mask-less (Outdoors with a small group of fully vaccinated friends: YES; At a massive concert: NO). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released similar guidelines for the U.S. in March, and experts in Canada have been asking for a similar direction for months; but while the recent release from PHAC is later than hoped, according to experts, it’s better late than never.