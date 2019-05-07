Miley Cyrus Taught Liam Hemsworth A Crucial Met Gala Lesson

Miley Cyrus is a Met Gala vet at this point, having attended the event pretty consistently for the last couple of years. But her date for the evening, husband Liam Hemsworth, isn't. Thankfully, he had Cyrus to show him the ropes — and according to the singer, he needed it.
In a pink carpet interview with YouTube celebrity and occasional Vogue correspondent Liza Koshy, Cyrus and Koshy laughed as they compared their similarly asymmetrical, "walking sculpture" dresses. Cyrus' dress, styled and made by Saint Laurent, had an especially large flap, which Hemsworth took full advantage of.
"I was walking out and I realized that Liam put his phone in this like it's a real pocket," said Cyrus. "It because he's Australian, he think it's like a joey pouch or something. But this is his first Met, so he doesn't know how it goes."
Despite the brief wardrobe snafu, Cyrus said that her and Hemsworth's first Met Gala as a married couple had been going well, and she appreciated him being there since she usually goes stag.
As far as what would likely end up in that pouch at the end of the night? "Rita Ora will be in here at some point," Cyrus predicted.
