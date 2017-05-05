Miley Cyrus Is Taking Heat For What She Said About Hip-Hop

Kendrick is still hip hop. You don't get to give the conveniant parts of our culture a pass and ignore the rest. @MileyCyrus— mīna (@minajaytay) May 5, 2017
Hip-Hop is misogynistic "now" but Hip-Hop wasn't misogynistic when you was tryna make a "Trap" album Miley Cyrus lol— Vote my Pinned Tweet (@RealJohnLove) May 4, 2017
Miley Cyrus back to trashing hip-hop again like Nicki didn't gather her on national television for trying it.— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) May 4, 2017
I'm a 34 year old Black man and I get tired of hearing the mysogyny and vapiness in hip-hop. But I ain't tryna hear that from Miley Cyrus.— Pepe Sylvia (@edot__) May 4, 2017
Ironically, Miley Cyrus is pulling a "that's why you ugly, anyway!" on hip-hop after spending years trying to get its approval.— Keith RC (@kreid_c) May 4, 2017
@MileyCyrus is a hypocrite first shes hanging out with rappers and making songs now she wants to demonize hip hop gtfoh— Bree (@breelovex93) May 5, 2017
So Miley Cyrus is caucasian again. Neat. Straight from the Timberlake handbook. pic.twitter.com/HWl7vAyPki— Margaret Atwood Stan (@KingBeyonceStan) May 4, 2017
Girl @MileyCyrus what? come on?U profited so much off black culture/art &now ur generalizing an entire movement that isnt even urs 2 begin w— Chloe Chez (@chloechezz) May 5, 2017