30 Times Miley Cyrus Said The Most Empowering Thing

Miley Cyrus' journey has certainly been a rollercoaster. You might know her as Hannah Montana, as the girl twerking on stage at the VMAs , or as this new, quieter Miley who's all about stripping things down to their roots. If there's one thing we've learned from the singer, it's that she's certainly not done changing — and there's something inspiring about that. In fact, Cyrus' mantra seems to be all about how there's no one right way to be a person, which is what makes her interviews so empowering. While her lifestyle, desires, and love life have fluctuated over the past ten years, the 24-year-old has always been consistent about being, well, inconsistent.