30 Times Miley Cyrus Said The Most Empowering Thing

Miley Cyrus' journey has certainly been a rollercoaster. You might know her as Hannah Montana, as the girl twerking on stage at the VMAs, or as this new, quieter Miley who's all about stripping things down to their roots. If there's one thing we've learned from the singer, it's that she's certainly not done changing — and there's something inspiring about that. In fact, Cyrus' mantra seems to be all about how there's no one right way to be a person, which is what makes her interviews so empowering. While her lifestyle, desires, and love life have fluctuated over the past ten years, the 24-year-old has always been consistent about being, well, inconsistent.
We all go through phases, and we never really stop. It just so happens that all of Cyrus' decisions — good or bad — take place on stage or social media, and are regurgitated into headline after headline. Considering all the turns her life has taken, like her relationship with current fiancé Liam Hemsworth, or her public feud with Nicki Minaj, the former Disney star has come out on the other side pretty unscathed. She seems to have learned from those mistakes, but also won't apologize for anything, because it was all a part of her journey.
She says as much in various interviews during her time in the spotlight, as well as in her 2009 book, Miles To Go. It's what's pushed her to found the Happy Hippie Foundation, which works towards helping homeless youth, LGBTQ youth, and anyone else who is vulnerable. It's also why she wants to end the stigma against AIDS, and the stigma against women's sexuality. Having been so many different people means she wants to speak up for each and every one of them
Ahead are Miley Cyrus' most empowering quotes about growing up and being yourself.