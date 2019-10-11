It's Liam Hemsworth's turn for some post-breakup PDA. The actor split from wife Miley Cyrus back in August, who went on to dominate headlines thanks to her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter and, now, Cody Simpson. Hemsworth, on the other hand, laid low — until Thursday. TMZ spotted the actor holding hands with Dynasty star (and fellow Australian) Maddison Brown in New York City, prompting speculation that the 29-year-old is ready to move on from he and Cyrus's 10-year romance.
Advertisement
While reps for neither star returned Refinery29's request for comment, pictures are worth a thousand words. The duo wasn't just snapped holding hands, but also dining outside at Sant Ambroeus, a SoHo restaurant. They were also seen in a subway station, meaning things are somewhat serious if they were willing to brave the (broken) trains in NYC together.
Hemsworth has given very little public comment on his split. While The Daily Mail first reported that Hemsworth lamented to them that they "don’t understand what it’s like,” he later refuted that comment on Instagram.
"Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he captioned a picture of a sunset. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false."
This likely means he'll be keeping his feelings about Brown private as well — or, go tit-for-tat with Cyrus and write his own emotional ballad.
Advertisement