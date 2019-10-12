Cody Simpson Says He’s In A Relationship That’s A “Different Experience” With Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are in the midst of the best of a relationship: the getting to know each other phase. After Cyrus’ divorce with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and breakup with Kaitlynn Carter, she’s moving on with Simpson, who Cyrus is calling her boyfriend. Now, Simpon is gushing about his new relationship.
“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simposn told People at a Tiffany & Co. event. “We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” He also explained why he’s so attracted to Cyrus, calling her “creative” and “very passionate about what she does.”
Simpson also called the relationship a “different experience,” noting that they had been friends prior to embarking on a romantic path. “Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more,” Simpson explained. Still, don’t expect wedding bells just yet. Simpson feels it is “too early to say” if Cyrus is the one — or so he told Us Weekly.
Meanwhile, Cyrus is fighting back against accusations of slut-shaming; recently, she posted a screed on Instagram Stories condemning the peanut gallery. “Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. Where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s world.”
On Instagram, Cyrus and Simpson have shared their love, with lots of kissy couples’ selfies and too-cute comments. It’s enough to give everyone a stomachache, but luckily, they’re still more toned-down than Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were on social media.
On Instagram, Cyrus and Simpson have shared their love, with lots of kissy couples’ selfies and too-cute comments. It’s enough to give everyone a stomachache, but luckily, they’re still more toned-down than Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were on social media.
Advertisement