Who Is Having The Better Thotumn, Liam Hemsworth Or Miley Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus may have a “golden thing” with new boyfriend Cody Simpson, but her soon to be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth scored something great this fall, too: his first autumnal Instagram pic of the year.
On Monday, Hemsworth — who, unlike Cyrus, has been notoriously quiet on social media following the end of their marriage — posted a photo of himself standing in front of a sunset and trees decked with changing leaves.
“Fresh and crispy fall in Montréal,” the actor wrote in the caption of his delightfully zen photo.
The photo already has more than a million likes, which is what we all hope for when we stand in front of pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and golden leafed trees during the fall.
Meanwhile, Cyrus has spent much of the season in Southern California with her new boyfriend, Simpson. The weather may not be Montréal-levels of chilly, but she appears to be enjoying all the things that autumn brings.
Over the weekend, Cyrus celebrated her cultural impact on Halloween by sharing photos of fans in costumes inspired by her iconic looks and videos. (My fave? The squad from the “Don’t Call Me Angel” video, which includes two people dressed like Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey.)
On Sunday, Cyrus posted a photo of her and Simpson at Halloween Horror Nights, a spooky, haunted house-filled event at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Earlier this month, before she and Simpson went Instagram official, the singer posed in front of pumpkins with the caption, “OCTOBER 1st was LIT.” Alas, days after the post, Cyrus and Simpson were spotted kissing over acai bowls, without a pumpkin spice latte to be seen.
Mid-October, Hemsworth enjoyed the autumn air in New York City with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown, the first woman he was spotted out with since his breakup with Cyrus. Don’t expect him to talk about what it’s like to date again to the press, though. On Instagram, he shared that his split with his wife is a “private matter” and that any “reported quotes” attributed to him are false.
What can we expect from Hemsworth? More basic fall pics, perhaps the most relatable Instagram content around.
