Miley Cyrus is already a positive influence on her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, by successfully convincing him to drop the song he wrote for her while she was in the hospital. The first snippet of "Golden Thing" was shared on Cyrus' Instagram Story earlier this month, and now the Australian musician has released the full single.
"Crystal dream / Cali queen / Radiant hand / Vibrant sand," the first verse goes. "I'm shot / It's a golden thing she’s got."
The rest of the lyrics are similarly visual, while not telling us anything about their relationship. Unless, that is, you can decipher what the lyric, "Deep blue jeans / Movie screens / Taking flight / Flashing lights" are saying. The song also sounds exactly like Dave Matthew's "Crash Into Me."
“It’s too special to be only heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week,” Cyrus previously wrote on her Instagram Story about the song. “And it’s working.”
Most of Cyrus' relationship drama has been unfolding through song. Shortly after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth was announced, she released "Slide Away," a heartbreaking companion to her song "Malibu."
"Move on, we're not 17," Cyrus sings in the single. "I'm not who I used to be/You say that everything changed /You're right, we're grown now."
She also released "Don't Call Me Angel" with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey, and many fans thought the lyrics were a reference to Hemsworth's pet name for Cyrus.
Still waiting on your single, Liam!
