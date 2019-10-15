Were There Clues Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Would End Up A Couple?

Miley Cyrus's Hot Girl Summer is extending well into fall. After splitting from husband Liam Hemsworth in August, the singer went on to date The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, and now has been laying on some pretty heavy PDA with musician Cody Simpson. While it may appear that Cyrus has been moving fast since the big breakup, her and Simpson's relationship has been brewing for quite some time.
The Australian was just 15 years old when sparks first started flying, and the two have maintained a steady friendship ever since. It's only this month that the two decided to take things to a romantic level, but all the signs of their courtship were there if you dive back into the Cyrus/Simpson archives.
Advertisement
Ahead, we broke down the big moments in their friendship so far, and when things took a turn for the make-out filled love-fest that's currently happening on Instagram and beyond.
Cody Simpson Calls Miley Cyrus His Celebrity Crush In Video, 2012
Back in 2012, Simpson told Fuse that Cyrus “has always been my childhood celebrity crush.”
“I knew all the words to her songs, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not ashamed about it, at all," he continued. “I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be, forever, the most dateable Disney star.”
Miley Cyrus Designs Cody Simpson's Album Art, February 2015
This celebrity crush took the road less traveled and actually turned into a real friendship. Cyrus ended up designing the album art for Simpson's 2015 song "Flower."
"[I was] just trying to do something simple for him," Cyrus told Rolling Stone of her creation, according to Billboard. "I just wanted something where people didn't have a stereotypical idea of what he was and could just look at the song for what it is, because it's a fucking epic song."
Cody Simpson Gives Interview About Miley Cyrus Friendship To GQ, December 2015
People began taking notice of the creative bond between the musicians. In December 2015, Simpson told GQ Australia, “Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood. She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that.”
Advertisement
Miley Cyrus Seen Kissing Cody Simpson, October 4, 2019
Fast forward four years — through Cyrus and Hemsworth's reunion, marriage, and split — and TMZ spotted the duo at Backyard Bowls eatery in L.A. exchanging a kiss.
"Can a girl not get a fucking açai bowl and a morning make-out session in peace?" Cyrus wrote on her Instagram Story following the news.
Miley Cyrus Calls Cody Simpson Her Boyfriend, October 8, 2019
Cyrus documented Simpson visiting her in the hospital during her tonsillitis treatment, and referred to him on Instagram as her "BF."
Cody Simpson Gushes Over Relationship With Miley Cyrus, October 12, 2019
Simpson was asked straight-up about the many IRL and social media appearances the two had been making, and he confirmed the two were happily dating.
“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” he told People at a Tiffany & Co. event. “We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?”
He also said his relationship with Cyrus is a "different experience" than what he's used to.
“Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more,” he explained.
Advertisement