Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Share A Weird Kiss & His Mom Approves

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are taking their relationship to the next level and we’ve got the supervillain selfies and bakery trips with Moms to prove it.
Simpson met Cyrus’ mother Tish Cyrus over the weekend at Aeirloom Bakery in Los Angeles, according to E! News. We’re not sure when Cyrus met Simpon’s mother, Angie Simpson, only that she has given her seal of approval. Since separating from her husband Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus was reportedly dating (but never confirming a relationship with) Kaitlynn Carter. Now, spending her time with Australian singer – and Gigi Hadid’s ex-boyfriend – Cody Simpson. Things between Cyrus and Simpson seem to be moving along pretty quickly. The couple confirmed their relationship about two weeks ago and they have reportedly met each other’s mothers.
“Puts a smile on my dial to see you both so blissfully happy,” Angie Simpson posted on Instagram over the weekend. “Hearing your laughs and seeing the smiles on your faces lights up my heart.”
Cyrus and Simpson aren’t afraid to show some PDA. The new couple shared what would have otherwise been a cute selfie in bed with their own terrifying spin on it. Posted to Simpson’s Instagram story, the pair get cozy with Joker paint on. Luckily, it was just an Instagram filter, but the creepy effect is not lessened by knowing that.
This video of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson kissing with Joker faces on is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/AmzaW2PmlG— Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) October 14, 2019
Cyrus has received a lot of criticism about her dating choices since splitting with Hemsworth in August. She’s made it clear that she’s figuring out her life for herself and doesn’t care for the public or paparazzi’s input. In a lengthy note on Twitter addressing her past relationships, the double standards she’s experienced in dating with the world watching, and what she’s looking for right now. “I have a great life; I wouldn’t trade it for ‘privacy,’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public’s perception of me!” she wrote. “Get used to me dating – this is where I am at!”
Miley’s just doing Miley and she wants everyone to get used to it.
