Are We Reading Too Much Into Miley Cyrus Hanging Out With Cody Simpson?

Miley Cyrus' love life these past few months has been hard to keep up with, and that's probably because we're not supposed to. The singer announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth back in August, and had since been seen out and about with Kaitlynn Carter. However, the two ended things in late September, according to People, and now TMZ has pictures of Cyrus sharing a kiss with Australian musician Cody Simpson. Naturally, this has people thinking Simpson is the singer's latest romantic prospect (the two are old friends, from back when Simpson was dating Gigi Hadid), but if we've learned anything from celebrity break-ups this week, it's that things aren't always what they look like.
For instance, Kylie Jenner's split from Travis Scott had the rumor mill working overtime. First it was a PR stunt, then it was because Scott cheated, then Jenner was going back to Tyga. Finally Jenner — as well as Scott's alleged "mistress" — had to come out and clarify that nothing was going on.
"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," Jenner tweeted on Thursday. "There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."
Jenner added that she and Scott are on great terms and that their focus is baby Stormi.
Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019
Cyrus similarly took to Twitter to clarify rumors, but this was back when her split from Hemsworth was still fresh.
"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," she wrote in late August. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will...BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."
BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019
CWhen Cyrus is ready to share personal details about her life, she will. However, reps for neither singer returned Refinery29's request for comment, so the clarity we're looking for might just be best given through song:
Back in the yo! I am so fucking inspired right now 🦋 🌊 pic.twitter.com/Z0loOIFtmM— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 2, 2019
