We still have two months until the Charlie's Angels remake starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska hits theaters, which is why it seems Miley Cyrus has used her musical collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey, "Don't Call Me Angel," to talk about something a little more of-the-moment: her split from Liam Hemsworth. The three pop icons teamed up to create a song for the film's soundtrack, but fans have noticed it might also serve as additional commentary on Cyrus and Hemsworth's breakup.
First and foremost, the music video is certainly about independence. The three stars sport different versions of angel wings and appear to be in some kind of training warehouse. Cyrus spends most of the time in a boxing ring, occasionally antagonizing a mysterious man, while Rey practices knife throwing on a wooden target. Grande, wearing white wings, does a lot of her signature dreamy looks — which makes sense, since the video was directed by frequent Grande collaborator Hannah Lux Davis.
However, all eyes are on Cyrus. Almost immediately after news of the split broke, she released the bittersweet "Slide Away" to talk about how the longtime couple had grown apart. "Don't Call Me Angel," however, seems a tad more specific, since fans have pointed out on social media that "little angel" was a frequent nickname for Cyrus used by her ex-husband.
"Uh, don't call me angel when I'm a mess," Cyrus's verse in the song goes. "Don't call me angel when I get undressed/You know I, I don't like that, boy/Uh, I make my money, and I write the checks/So say my name with a little respect/All my girls successful, and you're just our guest."
The chorus, sung by Grande, repeats "don't call me angel."
On Instagram alone, "angel" is a term Hemsworth used a lot.
"Happiest birthday to my favorite little angel!" he wrote back in 2016.
"My little angel and I," he wrote a year later.
"Christmas angel," he wrote a few months later.
While this certainly seems almost too blatant to be a coincidence, it's also worth remembering that the title of the film is all about angels, so it makes sense that the signature song would have a similar theme. Regardless of whether or not it's actually a breakup song, writing a song with your two female pals is certainly breakup medicine.
Watch the video below.
