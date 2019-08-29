Story from Pop Culture

Liam Hemsworth's Back On Instagram & He Has A New Accent

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images.
Days after Miley Cyrus' emotional VMAs performance, her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth has returned to Instagram — and he looks pretty bummed out in his latest pic.
Okay, so technically, it's not Hemsworth who looks despondent. It's his character in the new movie Killerman, out August 30. Hemsworth posted a promotional image from the film along with a caption praising co-star Emory Cohen, director Malik Bader, and cinematographer Ken Seng. He said that he was "incredibly proud" of the work they did on the movie.
"Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved. Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen," Hemsworth wrote.
Killerman is about a criminal who, after a heist goes wrong and he's injured, is unable to remember anything about his past. That is a problem, as there are plenty of people who want Hemsworth's character, Mo, out of the picture. One thing you might notice about the trailer? Hemsworth is rocking an American accent.
While Cyrus has been posting up a storm of her summer, Hemsworth's last post was of a sunset two weeks ago, where he announced his split from his wife in the caption.
"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false," he wrote.
Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus last week.
When it comes to social media, Hemsworth prefers to keep the focus on his work instead of the tabloid fever around his breakup. Fortunately, his work is a lot different than his character's in Killerman.
Killerman hits theaters Aug. 30.
