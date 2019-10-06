Cody Simpson Takes His Thirst For Miley Cyrus To Instagram

Just a few days ago, Cyrus called out the invasive way people talk about her dating life. “I refuse to recluse and ‘date’ from home cause A. That’s not fun. B. extremely uncomfortable / puts me in a vulnerable position. I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home and pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill,’” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating - this is where I am at!”