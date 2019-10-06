Cody Simpson Takes His Thirst For Miley Cyrus To Instagram

The internet has finally started calming down about those leaked photos of Miley Cyrus’ steamy breakfast date with singer Cody Simpson, especially after Cyrus addressed the rumor mill directly, asking, “Can a girl not get a fucking açai bowl and a morning make-out session in peace?” It looks like Simpson is now taking control of the story, though — and showing Instagram that whatever he has going on with Cyrus is the real deal.
On Saturday, Simpson shared a black-and-white snapshot of himself kissing Cyrus’ forehead. “Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby,” he wrote. Immediately after, he posted a picture of a banana toast and a smoothie.
Cyrus appeared to respond directly to Simpson’s posts: the same morning, she shared a kitchen selfie in what appears to be the same top and jewelry she wore on Simpson’s story. “BABY,” she wrote.
Of course, in a way, Simpson and Cyrus were already Insta-official. On Friday, Cyrus shared a photo of Simpson. “22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check],” she wrote.
It would be an understatement to say that Cyrus has been busy these days. After dropping her EP She Is Coming earlier this year, Cyrus unveiled a new single, “Slide Away,” in August, and she recently shared that she is already back in the studio — not to mention she recently went through two very public back-to-back breakups with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and rumored ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.
Just a few days ago, Cyrus called out the invasive way people talk about her dating life. “I refuse to recluse and ‘date’ from home cause A. That’s not fun. B. extremely uncomfortable / puts me in a vulnerable position. I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home and pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill,’” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating - this is where I am at!”
