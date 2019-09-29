Miley Cyrus seems to be moving on from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.
Following Cyrus’ recent breakup with Carter, the singer posted a series of cheeky bikini photos to Instagram with a cryptic caption. “Goodbyes are never easy… [black heart emoji] but g2g,” she wrote, though it’s unclear for whom, exactly, the message was meant.
Since news of Cyrus’ breakup with Carter surfaced last week, Cyrus has been on an Eat, Pray, Love trip with her mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister Brandi Cyrus. Various nature snaps on the singer’s account show her kayaking, hiking, and taking in the spectacular canyon views.
Cyrus and Carter reportedly split in mid-September after two months together, and being there for each other following their respective breakups — Cyrus from Hemsworth, whom she’s still in the process of divorcing, and Carter from Brody Jenner.
Things seemed to have progressed quickly for Cyrus and Carter, with the two reportedly living together. Shortly after the two were spotted kissing, though, Cyrus set the record straight on Twitter and insisted that their romantic relationship had not begun before things ended with Hemsworth.
Nonetheless, having experienced two breakups so close together, Cyrus’ goodbye message could be meant for Carter or Hemsworth. Or to relationships in general. I’m inclined to believe it’s the latter given that a source recently told People that Cyrus “is looking forward to being single.”
Cyrus’ recent Instagram story seems to support this sentiment. She shared a quote about the new moon in Libra from designer Lily Ashwell about building a “fulfilling next chapter.”
“Theme: Supporting deeper connection with self, spirit and one another, so we may build a more harmonious and fulfilling next chapter,” the post read.
