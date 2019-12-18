Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Just Trademarked The Wildest Name

It sounds like Miley Cyrus is gearing up to make new music — and she might be bringing her boyfriend Cody Simpson along for the ride.
Cyrus’ company Smiley Miley Inc. has trademarked the name Bandit and Bardot for use in “musical sound recordings,” as well as “live musical performances by a musical band,” among other music and entertainment related services, Rolling Stone reported on Tuesday. While it’s possible that Cyrus is readying to rebrand her sound under a new name solo, one piece of evidence suggests Simpson is involved.
A new Instagram account named Bandit and Bardot was found to have just followed Cyrus and Simpson immediately upon its creation. Since, it appears that the account does not follow anyone, though it is quickly gaining attention: Over 3,000 people have followed the account since its creation.
Simpson and Cyrus have been friends for a long time, but only recently became romantically involved after Cyrus’ split from husband Liam Hemsworth and reported girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter. The two were seen kissing over acai bowls in Los Angeles in October, and by the end of the month were wearing coordinated rockstar-inspired Halloween costumes.
It makes sense that Cyrus and Simpson would want to collaborate on new music, if that is indeed the case. Recently, Simpson — who just won Australia’s The Masked Singer — shared his new track “Golden Thing,” which is about his girlfriend. Cyrus encouraged him to post it after he played it for her privately.
“It’s too special to be only heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week,” Cyrus once wrote on her Instagram Story about the single. “And it’s working.”
While we don’t know what a Cyrus/Simpson collaboration would sound like, it’s clear these two have a lot of fun together. Cyrus got her boyfriend on TikTok for a viral challenge, and Simpson got Cyrus into a dryer. Just days ago, Cyrus shared video of Simpson singing Christmas songs with her family at the Happy Hippie Foundation’s holiday party at My Friend’s Place.
Now, the real question: Is Cyrus the Bandit, or the Bardot? Stay tuned.
