For Her Birthday, Miley Cyrus Is Giving Fans New Music

Miley Cyrus turned 26 on November 23rd, but it’s fans who will be getting a present.
Cyrus recently seemingly announced new music on Instagram, after being silent on the platform for months. Her bio reads “11.29” with a broken heart emoji, suggesting that November 29 will see the release of a new single, and she's posted two enigmatic videos. The singer tagged producer Mark Ronson in the captions of the posts, one of which features a brief video of a heart-shaped disco ball. The singer deleted her Instagram last summer, wiping her slate clean the same way Taylor Swift did before the release of reputation.
While Cyrus has been silent on social media, those close to her have not. Her father Billy Ray Cyrus and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth both posted photos of her birthday, which she celebrated with family. Recently, Cyrus and Hemsworth’s house burned down in the California fires; since then, the singer has remained positive, chiming in on Twitter to say that she's grateful her family and pets are safe. She and Hemsworth recently gave a major donation to relief efforts.
The singer told BBC 1 last year that she was already “two songs deep” in a new album, so there should be plenty of content coming up. Plus, Ronson has been teasing a video for a while; back in June, he posted on Instagram that a collaboration would be "coming soon." The producer has previously worked with stars including Diplo, Dua Lipa, and Lady Gaga; some fans theorize that Cyrus' upcoming album will include a collaboration with Gaga.
“The heartbreak era is coming sooner than you think” Ronson announced. Though the title has not been announced, IHeartRadio reports the single will be called "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart." This comes from a since-deleted episode description on the Graham Norton Show.
Refinery 29 has reached out to representation for Cyrus for comment.
