Miley Cyrus Gave Thanks On Her Birthday After Losing Her Home In The Wildfire

Though the home she shared with fiancé Liam Hemsworth was destroyed in the Woolsey Fire earlier this month, Miley Cyrus celebrated her 26th birthday with her family the day after Thanksgiving. And, in the spirit of the holiday, they all took a moment to remember what they are thankful for.
Cyrus, who sang about her Southern California home in her song “Malibu,” didn’t let the loss of their home hinder her birthday celebrations. Surrounded by an arch of rainbow balloons, the birthday girl is seen holding her dog as she poses for the picture. “Happy birthday to my sweet girl. You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life,” Hemsworth captioned the photo on his Instagram.
“Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger,” Hemsworth wrote on Instagram with a photo of what little remained of their home.
Where would the birthday festivities be without Billy Ray Cyrus? While celebrating his daughter’s big day, he posted a photo of the family, including siblings Trace and Noah Cyrus. “Thankful for this moment. My thoughts and prayers with so many hearts that need mended. Peace and love to all,” he captioned the picture.
The couple may have lost their home to one of the three devastating wildfires that ravaged both Northern and Southern California, but their focus has been on rebuilding. Through Cyrus’ charity, Happy Hippie, they donated $500,000 for “those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention, and climate change resilience,” a spokesperson for the couple told People. Hundreds of thousands of acres were destroyed between the three fires. Cyrus and Hemsworth’s home was just one of 1,600 homes that were burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire. The Woolsey Fire is reportedly fully contained, but the threat of mudslides persists.
