Of Course Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Wore A Wild Halloween Couples Costume

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have never needed a reason to be extra on Instagram, but Halloween is a pretty perfect one. And, to celebrate their *checks watch* month together, the couple took their costumes to new, PDA-filled heights, dressing up as Billy Idol and 1980s flame Perri Lister.
Cyrus' Instagram has been totally taken over with black-and-white pictures of the couples costume, starting with the hair and make-up she provided for Simpson and ending with a shot of him grabbing her butt. Somewhere in between, there's a video of them making out. In other words, typical content from the couple.
Advertisement
"makin up my man into baby billy idol!" Cyrus wrote on the first few snaps.
Then they posted a side-by-side for reference, and it's pretty spot-on.
Then came the videos. In the first, the two lip-sync to Idol's song "White Wedding," and in the second they pretty much just make out.
Simpson also came in hot with a photo from the "after party" which, aside from looking like just another bathroom, features the two almost totally stripped down.
Cyrus ended the Hallo-spam with two carousels of pictures of the couple in their full ensembles, complete with matching leather jackets and some more PDA.
"BILLY FUCKIN IDOL LOVES PERRI FUCKIN LISTER," Cyrus captioned the final post, which if you think sounds like Cyrus and Simpson throwing around the L-word, you wouldn't be crazy. She already referred to him as the only good guy in a (somewhat controversial) Instagram Live with the singer.
"You've got to find a dick that's not a dick, you know?" she explained. I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I've only ever met one, and he's on this Live."
Halloween is just the beginning. There's still Thanksgiving and Christmas and, well, if we make it Valentine's Day, Instagram probably won't be able to handle it.
Advertisement