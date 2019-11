Miley Cyrus Puts The Final Nail In The Coffin Of Her & Liam Hemsworth’s Marriage

Sometimes closure is just a touch away. While Cyrus has had an eventful few months after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth and short relationship with Kaitlynn Carter , it appears she's all-in on new beau Cody Simpson , and she has the Instagram activity to prove it. E! News noticed that the singer has unfollowed both exes on Instagram , and that Hemsworth has also opted out of seeing any (PDA-riddled) posts from his former wife.