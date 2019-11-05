Miley Cyrus Puts The Final Nail In The Coffin Of Her & Liam Hemsworth’s Marriage

Sometimes closure is just a touch away. While Cyrus has had an eventful few months after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth and short relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, it appears she's all-in on new beau Cody Simpson, and she has the Instagram activity to prove it. E! News noticed that the singer has unfollowed both exes on Instagram, and that Hemsworth has also opted out of seeing any (PDA-riddled) posts from his former wife.
Somewhat uncharacteristically, most of Cyrus's recent romantic activity has gone down on social media. Hemsworth confirmed their split in a post on his own Instagram, and Cyrus clarified rumors over on Twitter. Then, rumors of her relationship with Carter were fueled by Instagram comments and likes, and now Cyrus can't stop, won't stop posting photos and videos of herself making out with new beau Cody Simpson.
However, an Instagram unfollow doesn't necessarily mean there's bad blood between the exes, but instead that people have gone their separate paths. Hemsworth was spotted out with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown, and Carter wrote an essay for Elle about her experience dating a woman.
"This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her," Carter wrote, not calling out Cyrus by name. "Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her. But after reflecting on my romantic history, I realized that I've never really had a 'type.'"
For what it's worth, Carter still follows Cyrus on Instagram, which means she's getting a face-full of this:
