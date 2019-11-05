Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are continuing their quest to cram a few years of a relationship into just a few months. The couple, who began dating in early October, have already checked off Instagram PDA, actual PDA, and a Halloween couples costume. Now, the two have reached another milestone: a wedding. No, not their own — although would anyone be surprised at this point? Instead, Simpson accompanied the "Slide Away" singer to her brother Braison's Nashville nuptials, and naturally, Instagram got a front-row seat.
Miley's younger brother Braison and visual merchandiser Stella McBride got engaged last November after less than a year of dating. Just as swiftly, the two held their wedding ceremony in the hills of Tennessee, according to Miley, who gushed about the day on social media.
"My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin," she captioned a series of pictures featuring sister Brandi, mother Tish, and Simpson. "I love you Braison. So happy for you & Stella."
Simpson also seemed to get a taste of playing on the Tenessee hills, posting a video of himself riding an ATV with what sounds like Miley laughing in the background.
While we didn't get any video from the ceremony or reception, Miley did post a video of her and shirtless Simpson dancing to vinyl, with Simpson even giving her a dip.
Of course Miley and Simpson can manage to upstage a wedding even from the comfort of their own living room.
