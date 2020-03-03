On the heels of her ink spree at the end of 2019, Miley Cyrus was back in the tattoo shop once again this week to get a new piece on her tricep area. The singer took to Instagram yesterday to debut the black-ink silhouette of a woman's nude body, inspired by the work of iconic 20th-century painter Henri Matisse and tattooed by artist Nico Bassill.
"Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin. Dance me through the panic till I'm gathered safely in. Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove. Dance me to the end of love," Cyrus wrote alongside a video of her flexing her arm to show off the new ink. The lyrics come from the 1984 Leonard Cohen song "Dance Me to the End of Love," which was visualized in a book of the same title that include illustrations by Matisse much like the one on Cyrus' arm.
Along for the ride was the "Slide Away" singer's tattoo partner-in-crime, boyfriend Cody Simpson, who also added to his collection. Simpson showed his tattoo, a tiny trident in the same area as Cyrus', off on his own Instagram.
Cyrus and Simpson clearly love a good tattoo parlor, as they've evidently made this their go-to date night over the last few months. After all, why stay in and watch Netflix when you can go get inked together on a random Sunday night in Hollywood?
