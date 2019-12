Celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, known as Winter Stone , took to Instagram to show off his latest work for Cyrus. The first new design is the word "Freedom" delicately written in script across the back of her hand, right above her knuckles. "FREEDOM #freedom #mothersdaugter [sic] #mileycyrus #singleneedle #delicatelysharp #tattoo," wrote Winter in the caption. With the inclusion of the hashtag, it's pretty clear this tattoo is inspired by the singer's track "Mother's Daughter," in which she sings, "Don't f—k with my freedom."