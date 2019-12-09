The end of the year tends to be a time when Hollywood pros enjoy a little down time as celebrities keep it low-key with family trips and lavish vacations. But that's not the case for tattoo artists thanks to all the date-night parlor visits and tattoo sprees from celebrities like Miley Cyrus. Recently, the "Slide Away" singer added two new tats to her ever-growing collection — and fans are already dissecting their meaning.
Celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, known as Winter Stone, took to Instagram to show off his latest work for Cyrus. The first new design is the word "Freedom" delicately written in script across the back of her hand, right above her knuckles. "FREEDOM #freedom #mothersdaugter [sic] #mileycyrus #singleneedle #delicatelysharp #tattoo," wrote Winter in the caption. With the inclusion of the hashtag, it's pretty clear this tattoo is inspired by the singer's track "Mother's Daughter," in which she sings, "Don't f—k with my freedom."
Winter then shared a second new tattoo on Cyrus' back shoulder: a handwritten note to Cyrus from Yoko Ono. "I’m proud of U, Yoko," reads the tattoo in Ono's handwriting. "Handwritten note to @mileycyrus from @yokoonoofficial what a special tattoo for you Miley! I was honored to tattoo this for you," wrote Winter.
Cyrus' new tattoos come in the months following her separation and divorce from Liam Hemsworth. Since their split in August, the singer has added several pieces of ink to her growing collection, including a large budding rose with leaves on the back of her arm.
With this new chapter in her life seemingly motivating her latest ink spree, we have just one question: What's next?
