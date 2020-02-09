This Is How You Ex: Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Hit The Same Oscars Party

Everyone likes to make a big deal about exes being at the same party, but Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are here to show us all that it’s really not a big deal.
Cyrus and Hemsworth were spotted separately at the WME Pre-Oscar Party in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday. They’ve been focused on what’s next in their lives since last August after they split. The two didn’t interact at the event and Cyrus departed for the Tom Ford fashion show with friends soon after, reports Elle.
This party is the first time they’ve been at the same event publicly since the terms of their divorce were finalized last month. They will be legally divorced on February 22, according to People.
Advertisement
We could all take notes from Cyrus and Hemsworth on this one. Breakups can be complicated even in the best of circumstances, but you can still show up to the same party without it being a big deal. You also don’t have to feel obligated to say hi to them. Just make sure to leave with your friends for some other fashionable event right after so you feel like your most fabulous self.
Cyrus and Hemsworth were together on and off for 10 years, this isn’t the first time they’ve crossed paths post-breakup and it likely won’t be the last; however, the two seem to be taking it all in stride. When the two went public with their split, they made it clear that they wished to keep the details of their divorce private and that they wished the other nothing but love and happiness. While nothing prepares you for running into an ex at a party, they’ve made it clear that they have only the best intentions when it comes to each other.
They reportedly had a prenuptial agreement, so reaching a settlement came together quickly. The former couple is nearly legally single; however, they each already seem to have moved on. Since their split, Cyrus has been seeing Cody Simpson and Hemsworth has been spotted out with model Gabriella Brooks.
Advertisement