Cody Simpson Weighs In On Having A Baby With Miley Cyrus

For some people, big family gatherings means dodging questions about the next step in your love life. If you’re a celebrity, however, it’s not just your nosy great aunt who puts the pressure on. Cody Simpson dodged a question about whether he and girlfriend Miley Cyrus are planning on having a baby anytime soon in a new interview with Australian podcast The Kyle and Jackie O Show, and the result is as awkward as you might expect.
Simpson and Cyrus have been friends for years, but only started dating in October, months after Cyrus split from husband Liam Hemsworth. The couple has been all over social media, and is possibly even working on a new music project together after trademarking the name Bandit and Bardot last year. That doesn’t mean they’re readying a nursery for a newborn, of course — but the podcasters still pried for new information. Specifically, co-host Kyle Sandilands asked if Simpson “want[s] babies” with Cyrus.
“None yet, mate,” Simpson laughed.
Simpson was then asked by Sandilands whether he, um, makes sure that there will be no babies in his future.
“I’m cautious,” Simpson declared on the podcast about his birth control plans. “I’m a careful guy.”
Though they aren’t planning on co-parenting anytime soon, Simpson confirmed that things are going well with Cyrus.
“We’re amazing,” he told the podcasters. “No complaints.”
Simpson and Cyrus seem to be going strong: The couple even spent the holidays together, according to posts on social media.
Lately, though, the two have taken a break from making out over acai bowls to work on their own projects. Simpson is promoting his upcoming poetry book Prince Neptune while Cyrus is planning on hitting multiple festivals, including Bonnaroo, BottleRock, and Governors Ball.
