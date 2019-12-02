Liam Hemsworth Got Called Out For Posting A Thirst Trap On Instagram

Liam Hemsworth is finally getting the hang of how to use social media after a breakup. While ex Miley Cyrus has been posting up a storm with new boyfriend Cody Simpson, Hemsworth has laid pretty low since announcing their split in August. His only posts on social media have been about work and his dog, but over the weekend, he took things up a notch by posting a thirst trap — even if he didn't know it.
According to the caption, his brother Luke Hemsworth snapped this dreamy picture of the actor and his pooch snuggling outside, and it looks straight out of a men's fashion magazine shoot. Hemsworth's Isn't It Romantic co-star, Adam Devine, noticed.
"Thirst TRAP," he commented on the picture, prompting Hemsworth to do some light research.
"Thirst trap [thurst trap]: ...A thirst trap is a sexy photo posted on social media to attract attention," Dictionary.com explains — and Hemsworth couldn't agree more.
"I just googled thirst trap," he replied. "100% true ;)"
Despite his accidental thirst trap, sister-in-law Elsa Pataky recently said Hemsworth has been dedicating most of his time to his family.
"He's joined at the hip with his brother who has been there to give all the strength he needed," she told Hola, pretty much shooting down any rumors about Hemsworth and Dynasty star Maddison Brown.
"He's coping well. He's a strong boy and he deserves the best," she continued, adding a small dig to Cyrus: "I think he deserves much better."
With thirst traps like these, future romantic options shouldn't be a problem.
