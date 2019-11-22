Liam Hemsworth’s Sister-In-Law Said Some Harsh Words About Miley Cyrus

Aside from a brief statement on Instagram in which Liam Hemsworth said he would not be making any other statements, the Isn't It Romantic star has been silent about his split from longtime on-again, off-again partner Miley Cyrus. The two announced their separation in August after less than a year of marriage, and Cyrus swiftly moved on with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, and is now with singer Cody Simpson. Hemsworth, on the other hand, is leaning on his family, and one family member in particular — his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who is married to brother Chris Hemsworth — had some fighting words to say in his defense.
"My brother-in-law, well…After a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down. But he's coping well. He's a strong boy and he deserves the best," she told Hola, brutally adding, "I think he deserves much better."
Despite the fact that Hemsworth has been spotted out with Dynasty star Maddison Brown, Pataky says new romance isn't his focus right now.
"You always find support in your family," she continued. "He's joined at the hip with his brother who has been there to give all the strength he needed."
Despite Cyrus somewhat broadcasting her new relationship on social media, she's sent nothing but kindness to Hemsworth. In a long Twitter statement, she denied cheating on her longtime ex, and spoke respectfully about the relationship's end.
"Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will," she wrote. "BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."
Hemsworth, meanwhile, was last spotted surfing the waves in Malibu. He may "deserve better" than Cyrus, but he still took her advice.
